Judy A. Renninger, 76, of Middleburg, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at her home.
She was born Sept. 6, 1946, in McClure, a daughter of the late George and Esther (Knepp) Renninger.
Judy was a 1964 graduate of West Snyder High School.
She attended Trinity Lutheran Church in McClure.
Judy worked at Delta Dental and Weis Markets.
She enjoyed going to the movies, carnivals, fairs, and sudoku puzzles. The joy in Judy’s life was her family and getting to spend time with her relatives.
Judy is survived by one sister, Gail Dillman; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold and Donald; four sisters, Betty Shawver, Arlene Wray, Ruth Yetter, Nancy Folk.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the Kreamer Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown, followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Matthew Schuster officiating.
Burial will follow in McClure Union Cemetery.