Judy D. Herbster, 74, formerly of Middleburg, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Brookline Manor in Mifflintown.
She was born May 9, 1948, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Carlos and Doris (Hackenberg) Walter. On Aug. 21, 1965, she married Gerald J. Herbster who preceded her in death on Aug. 14, 2020.
Early in life Judy was employed at Bing’s Drive In, Tara Lee Garment Factory, Blough Wagner Manufacturing, and HiLi Corporation.
She had been a member, until its closure, of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Kissimmee. One of her joys was going to Gettysburg and she was a passionate Elvis Presley fan.
Her greatest joy came from her grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters, Robyn L. (Larry) Troup of Millmont and Angela D. Herbster of McClure; a daughter-in-law, Sue Kahley of Beaver Springs; eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, a brother, Dean (Susie) Walter of Middleburg; and a sister, Colleen (Ken) Diehl of Mazeppa.
She was preceded in death by a son, Brian W. Herbster in 2015.
Services will be private.
Contributions to honor Judy’s memory may be made to the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, PA 17842, to help defray final expenses.