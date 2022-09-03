Judy D. Pendleton Seward, 77, Beavertown
Judy D. Pendleton Seward, age 77, of Orval Drive, Beavertown, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, at her home.
She was born Aug. 14, 1945, in Middleburg, a daughter of the late Charles A. and Margaret (Musser) Gilbert. Judy was a 1963 graduate of Middleburg High School and on April 4, 1992, married Charles R. Seward Sr. who survives.
She retired after 32 years of service at the Selinsgrove Center where she was the manager of housekeeping and laundry. She established policies and procedures for the workplace and trained staff at other state facilities.
She attended Grace Covenant Church, Middleburg, and was a member of the Moose in Middleburg.
Judy loved to cook and bake and made many cakes for special occasions, many wedding cakes. She will be remembered as a giving person who enjoyed helping others.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Kiz Ann Burd (Floyd N. Gray Jr.) and Dana Hauck (Dwayne); stepchildren Rich Seward, Geri Seward, Kelly Seward Shay and Corinna (Lance) Oburn; seven grandchildren, Jonathan Buck, Aaron Rice, Allison Rice, Kylie Seward, Shawn Moyer, Conner Oburn and Cace Oburn; one great-grandson, Asher Buck, and a sister, Jeanette Herman.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Emroy Musser; a sister, Mary Keister, and stepson Kyle Seward.
A service to celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, with Paster Arden Steiner officiating.
Contributions to honor Judy’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.