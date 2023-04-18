Judy Kay Fisher, 75, of Winfield, entered into rest Saturday, April 15, 2023, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 30, 1947, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Melvin H. and Thelma M. (Varner) Kerstetter. On Dec. 2, 1968, in Sunbury, she married George D. Fisher who survives.
She was a graduate of Sunbury High School class of 1965 and later Empire Beauty School.
Judy worked as a cosmetologist for more than 30 years in the Sunbury area.
She was a member of First Reformed Church, Sunbury, the Sunbury YMCA, and the former Friendship Fire Company.
Judy loved shopping, traveling, and spending time with family and her dogs.
Surviving in addition to her loving husband, George, are one daughter and son-in-law, Brandie and Chris Augustine of Pittsburgh; one grandson, Hunter Augustine; and two brothers, Larry Kerstetter and Danny Kerstetter.
At Judy’s request there will be no public services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Judy’s memory may be sent to First Reformed Church, Sunbury, 160 Chestnut St., Sunbury, PA 17801, or Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue, 284 Little Mountain Road, Sunbury, PA 17801.
To share in Judy’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.