Judy Lee Young, 78, of Mifflinville, went home to her Lord and Savior Sunday afternoon, Feb. 13, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Aug. 8, 1943, in Bloomsburg, she was the daughter of the late Clarence W. Reynolds and Ruth Jean (Blue) Reynolds, of Northumberland.
A graduate of Sunbury High School, class of 1962, she attended beauty school and was employed as a beautician.
Mrs. Young was a loyal member of Mifflinville United Methodist Church, and the Berwick Red Hatters.
She was very passionate about her flower gardens and had been published in the newspaper several times. Her main hobby was sewing, making everything from quilts to Barbie clothes. She worked at the Arts and Crafts building at the Bloomsburg Fair.
Among her interests were crafts, sewing, knitting, and crochet. She was devoted to caring for the elderly and loved spending time with friends.
Preceding her in death were her husband of 28 years, William X. “Youngie” Young who died April 19, 1999; and her son, Todd Anthony Wertman.
In addition to her mother, Jean, she is survived by her son, Thomas A. Wertman and his wife Brenda of San Antonio, Texas; her granddaughter, Jovi Lee Wertman; two grandsons, Kamron Karvonen and Collyn Wertman; two sisters, Ruth Alleman of Dalmatia and Dona Reynolds of Boynton Beach, Fla.; her nephew, Keith Lenker; and her companion, Ed Danko.
A visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. at the Mayo Funeral Home, Inc., 110 Chestnut St., Berwick, with the Rev. Dr. Ken Gunter officiating.
Interment will be in Mifflinville Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Mayo Funeral Home, Inc., Berwick.
For additional information or to send online condolences, please visit www.mayofh.com.