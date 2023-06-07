Judy M. (Whitfield) Brown, 74, of Lewisburg, entered into rest Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at UPMC, Williamsport.
Friends and family are welcome from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ, 50 Brookpark Circle, Lewisburg, where a memorial service will be conducted at 3, with Rev. Timothy Hogan-Palazzo, officiating.
Interment will be conducted privately in Harmony Cemetery, Milton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 85, West Milton, PA 17886.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
