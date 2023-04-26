Judy M. (Whitfield) Brown, 74, of Lewisburg, entered into rest at 7:02 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at UPMC, Williamsport.
She was born Dec. 15, 1948, in Abington, Pa., a daughter of the late James Thomas and Genevieve A. (Sparks) Whitfield. On Oct. 14, 2000, she married Paul R. Brown, who preceded her in death March 22, 2003.
Judy served in the Army until her honorable discharge Sept. 22, 1982.
She was an active member of Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ, Milton, where she enjoyed singing in the choir and was active in community service.
Judy was employed as a medical assistant at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was known as “Grandma Judy” and enjoyed working for AmeriCorp as a Foster Grandparent in the Milton School District.
Surviving are her god children, Jonathan Jeffries and Jessica Biddle, both of Philadelphia; her dear friend, Flo Warner; and numerous faith family friends.
Friends and family are welcome from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ, 50 Brookpark Circle, Lewisburg, where a memorial service will be conducted at 3 with Rev. Timothy Hogan-Palazzo officiating.
Interment will be conducted privately in Harmony Cemetery, Milton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 85, West Milton, PA 17886.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.