Judy M. Yetter, 66, of Middleburg, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in the emergency room at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, surrounded by her family.
She was born Aug. 6, 1955, in Hinesville, Ga., a daughter of the late Clyde Jackson and Lillie Mae (Mummey) Yarbrough. On Nov. 20, 1981, she married Luther C. Yetter who survives.
She babysat many children in her home and retired in 2021 from the Middleswarth Potato Chip plant. She was a member of Christ's "Hassinger's White" Lutheran Church, Middleburg.
Judy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and her two dogs, Blackie and Panda. She took her title of Nanny very seriously and spoiled her grandchildren any chance she got.
She loved Elvis and had a great collection of memorabilia. Her favorite trip to make was to visit her family in Georgia. She was a true fan of the Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Braves.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 40 years are a daughter, Jennifer M. Yetter and fiance Austin Landis; a son, Anthony C. Yetter and his wife Kali Brouse-Yetter; grandchildren, Evann G. Yetter, Halle Y. Yetter, and Victoriea L.J. Yetter; three brothers and sisters-in-law, James (Dot) Yarbrough, Frank (Faye) Yarbrough, and Harry (Jan) Yarbrough; and a sister, Elaine Currie.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Holtzclaw; two brothers, Donald and Roger Yarbrough; and two brothers-in-law, Mark Currie and Edward Holtzclaw.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 11 with the Rev. DiAnn Baxley officiating.
Burial will be in Hassinger's White Church Cemetery.
She leaves behind many beautiful memories and as the "rock" of her family will be so greatly missed.