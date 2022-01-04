Judy W. Miller, 62, of Middleburg, formerly of the Turbotville area, passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Dec. 19, 1959, in Kelly Township, Union County, she was the daughter of the late John T. and Mary Louise (Smith) Wagner. On Aug. 23, 1997, she married Robert L. Miller.
A Certified Veterinary Technician, Judy worked with her husband in their veterinary business, Middleburg Veterinary Service. She was an avid horsewoman who loved everything equine. She also loved everything feline and canine and always strove to help clients with their pets' health needs.
She was a member of Community Christian Church, Allenwood.
Surviving besides her husband are four sisters, Jo Eichenlaub and Teresa Nicholas, both of Turbotville, Jane Neitz of Hazelton, and June Flannery of Montoursville; and numerous brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Services are being planned and will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her memory be made to the American Veterinary Medical Foundation at www.AVMF.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc., PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com