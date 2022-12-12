Julia A. Cook, 70, of Beaver Springs, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born July 14, 1952, in New Cumberland, a daughter of the late Kenneth S. and Bertha (Atland) Melhorn. On Nov. 17, 2000, she married Blaine Franklin Cook who survives.
Julia was a graduate of Penn View Bible Institute. She attended the Beavertown God’s Missionary Church.
She enjoyed doing crafting and was a wonderful baker.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Verlyn (Mandy) Latterman of Sunbury; two daughters, Twila (Brandt Van Sickle) Farrell of Lewisburg and LaDonna (Mickey) Zeigler of Reedsville; six grandchildren, Brittani, Alec, Bryce, Alexis, Joshua, and Megan; four great-grandchildren, seven siblings, Marvin Melhorn of Halifax, Anita Bowman of Middleburg, Verlyn Melhorn of Selinsgrove, Darla Byler of Belleville, Galen Melhorn of Milton, Cynthia Maneval of Middleburg, and Elvin Melhorn of Middleburg.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the Beavertown God’s Missionary Church, followed by the funeral at 11 with the Rev. James Plank officiating.
Burial will be in the Mountain View Cemetery, Penns Creek.
Contributions to honor Julia’s memory may be made to Beavertown God’s Missionary Church, 1693 Creek Road, Middleburg, PA 17842.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.