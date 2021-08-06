Julia Faye Corey, of Bellefonte, passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
Born March 11, 1929, in Lewisburg, she was one of four children of the late Maurice and Mary Cori. Julia was preceded in death by sister Kathryn Johnson of Boalsburg, Jim Cori of South Williamsport, and Richard Cori of Lewisburg.
Julia held a variety of interesting jobs over the years in manufacturing; she assisted in managing a grocery store and delivered food for Meals on Wheels. She took very good care of her father and managed his diabetes meticulously and was always an upbeat and humorous presence to any family gathering, often singing in the kitchen while making pasta by hand.
Julia was loved by her many friends she made at work and in the community, especially enjoying treating her friends to lunches and scenic drives in Lewisburg, where some of her fondest memories were made and shared.
She is survived by nephew, James P. Johnson (Barbara) and Mark and Sara their children, along with niece, Lisa (Rick) Smith and their children, Michelle, Karen, Jaclyn and Michael.
We thank the staff at Centre Care for their excellent care the last years of Julia’s life.
