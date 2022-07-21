Julia M. Moyer, 87, of New Berlin Mountain Road, Lewisburg, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born March 30, 1935, in Middlecreek Township, Snyder County, a daughter of the late Enetha Gearhart. Julia was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School and retired from Pennsylvania House in Lewisburg.
She was affiliated with Faith Lutheran Church in Lewisburg.
Julia enjoyed quilting and embroidery as well as putting puzzles together. She will be remembered for sitting on her porch watching the birds and the cars going by.
Surviving are a sister-in-law, Carole Gearhart; 11 nieces and nephews, and six great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters and their spouses, Jack and Sandy Moyer, Donald and Ethel Gearhart, Charlie Gearhart, Bob and Darlene Gearhart, and Betty Gearhart.
Private burial will be in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.