Julia Swartz, 92, of Lewisburg, formerly from Perry County, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021.
She was born Jan. 23, 1929, in Bloomsburg, to Roy and Mildred Dietterick. She graduated from Bloomsburg High School in 1947 and attended Bloomsburg State University.
A member of Otterbein United Methodist Church, Duncannon, she enjoyed singing in church, community choirs and following her son, Larry, as he sang in numerous groups.
She belonged to Duncannon travel club, the Senior Center and helped deliver Meals on Wheels.
She retired from PNC bank after 20 years of service. She liked working with and for her customers. During her life and after her death, she was referred to as a “sweet lady.” She loved to laugh.
She was the widow of Robert J. Swartz, who died in 1995. Surviving are son, Larry and wife Susan, of Mifflinburg; step-daughter, Debra Casner and husband, Rick, of Newport; grandson, Victor Mitchell; sister, Esther Newhart, of Tampa, Fla., and extended family.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Wagner, Alice Gilbert, and Charlotte Dietterick; and son, Tom Mitchell.
A memorial service is planned for Aug. 28, at Otterbein United Methodist Church, Duncannon.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ronald C.L. Smith Funeral Home, 325 N. High St., Duncannon. To share online condolences please visit BitnerCares.com.