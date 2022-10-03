Julie A. Kyle, 71, of Grover Drive, New Columbia, passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born July 9, 1951, in Muncy, she was the daughter of the late Willard J. Myers and the late Betty M. (Stackhouse) Livingston. She was married in 2001 to David B. Kyle who survives.
Julie was a 1969 graduate of Savanah High School in Georgia, and she worked in the office of Allenwood Equipment and at Carpetman. Earlier in life, she was a dental hygienist at Geisinger Medical Center. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Milton. Julie was an independent beauty consultant for Mary Kay. She enjoyed gardening and crafting, and she loved her many dogs and cats.
She is survived by her husband, David; two daughters, Melinda Shiffer and husband Raymond of Berwick and Stephanie Hepler and husband Jesse of New Columbia; a son, Nick Digan and wife Brandy of Milton; a stepdaughter, Amy Weaver and husband Alvin of Milton; a stepson, Jonathan Kyle of Cortland, Ohio; eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Julie was preceded in death by a brother, Jeffery Myers.
Friends and relatives will be received from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where a memorial service will follow at 7 with Pastor Tracy Fetzer officiating.
