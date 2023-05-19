June Arlene Eichman, 84, of Middleburg, passed away peacefully Monday, May 15, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. June had been in declining health the past six months.
June was born June 11, 1938, in Franklin Township, Middleburg, to the late Alvin R. Walter and Harriet L. (Heintzelman). She has three remaining siblings, Violet Roush, Carl Walter (Peggy), Jean Smith (Dave), all within the Middleburg area. Preceding her in death were siblings, Alvin R. Walter and Arla Tittle. She became the wife of John J. Eichman, who survives, on Aug. 29, 1959. They were married in Kreamer by the Rev. W.R. Fitzgerald. Together they have one son, Steven J. and his wife Ellen. From day of birth, June could stand her ground with determination in any situation. As a family member, friend, or acquaintance in favor, she would have given the shirt off her back if it helped the individual’s situation.
June received Christian baptism and confirmation joining Hummel’s E.U.B., Middleburg. Growing up, she knew the hard work entailed living on a farm and walking the hills and fields to and from school as a young girl. She attended Erdley’s School, Franklin Township, Middleburg. She graduated from Middleburg Joint H.S. in 1956. While attending school, she excelled in Math, Typing, Shorthand, and Bookkeeping, participating actively in 4-H and the H.S. softball team. After graduation, she “spread her wings” leaving Snyder County and going to work in Philadelphia, Pa., for Bell Telephone, and Champ Hats, Sunbury. She then returned to her home area to marry John and begin a lifetime together. They enjoyed traveling, taking Steve to new places, and especially enjoying the states of New Hampshire and Vermont. They loved camping with dear friends, Melvin and Pat Spade, Ron and Pat Stauffer families, especially to Ravensburg State Park, one of many, but known to be their ultimate favorite.
Her passion for work was sales. In most recent years, owning and/or operating “Dutch Country Store,” several antique shops locally, and sales of multiple interests to include buying and selling. She had the gift of “gab” and thought the telephone was the greatest invention ever.
June is survived by multiple nephews and nieces. The joy and core of life for June was her most favorite and dependable “baby sister,” Jean, and her children, Mike Smith and Tiffany (Fry), and their children. Sisters-in-law, Nancy Bierly (Bob) of Rebersburg, and Barbara Eisenberg of Titusville, Floria. She was preceded in death by Robert Eichman, and brother-in-law, (“UNK”) Russell Roush.
There will be no viewing or funeral. June has granted donation of her body to Humanity Gifts of Philadelphia.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, May 28, 2023 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Hummel’s United Methodist Church, 427 Sassafras Road, Middleburg. Please come and share your laughter, smiles, and tears, as well as fond memories in joy and sorrow.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg.
