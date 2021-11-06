June E. Bolig, 90, Sunbury

June E. Bolig, 90 of Bolig Road, Sunbury, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at the Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove.
June was born Sept. 1, 1931, in Sunbury a daughter of the late Marian (Shipe) Steinert and Roy A. Steinert and her stepmother, Ruth L. (Slusser) Steinert.
On Aug. 27, 1949, she married Richard T. Bolig who preceded her in death on Sept. 23, 2018.
She was a 1949 graduate of Sunbury High School. Mrs. Bolig was a faithful member of the former St. John's Lutheran Church, Snydertown, where she served on the altar guild. Following the merger, June became a member of United Lutheran Church, Sunbury.
She was a member of the Upper Augusta Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
June is survived by three daughters and two sons-in-law, Marian C. Battista of Northumberland, Diane M. and Willis E. Savidge of Middleburg, Janet E. and John B. Sees of Sunbury; one son and daughter-in-law, Allen R. and Elizabeth A. Bolig of Sunbury; nine grandchildren, Jason, Mark, Mary Elizabeth, Erik, Micah, Eileen, Thomas, Jennifer and Jonathan; 12 great-grandchildren, and her two sisters and one brother-in-law, Royanne Ginck of Lebanon and Alice and Albert Morrison of South Williamsport.
In addition to her husband of 69 years, June was preceded in death by a granddaughter in infancy, Ann J. Sees; son-in-law, Glenn M. Battista and brother, Robert Steinert.
Friends and family may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at United Lutheran Church, 167 Seven Points Road, Sunbury, PA 17801 and again from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. with Rev. Andrew Weaver officiating. A funeral luncheon at the church will follow graveside services.
Burial will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Contributions in June's memory can be made to United Lutheran Church, 167 Seven Points Road, Sunbury, PA 17801.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home157 Chestnut Street, Sunbury.