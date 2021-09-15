June Elaine Shirk (née Shadel), 90, of Mifflintown, formerly of Mount Pleasant Mills, died peacefully Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Brookline Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Hummels Wharf on June 12, 1931, June was the oldest daughter of Clarence W. and Helen (Kintzel) Shadel. She was married for almost 67 years to Ernest E. Shirk, who preceded her in death.
June is survived by a sister, Patricia; two sons, Darryl (Ellen Stuck) and David (Susan Myers); two grandsons, Chad (Emily Lechner) and Nathan (Kristi Maggs); and four great-grandchildren, Cole, Mia, Lila, and Hunter.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Clarence W. Shadel Jr.
June was a graduate of Selinsgrove High School, class of 1949. She married Ernest “Ernie” Elroy Shirk on May 27, 1952, in Richfield. While Ernie served overseas, June worked at the Westinghouse Electric Corporation plant in Sunbury to save money for their new married life. Over the years, in addition to her work as a homemaker, she held positions at a variety of local businesses, including Swineford National Bank, the Mount Pleasant Mills Post Office, and National Limestone Quarry. She was an active member of the Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Mount Pleasant Mills, volunteering her time and talents to the church community.
June dearly loved her friends and family and much of her life was dedicated to their care and support. For many years she enjoyed hosting family picnics and parties at her house, relishing the time spent with family and loved ones. She avidly followed the wrestling careers of her grandsons, traveling to matches to cheer them on. Not a birthday or special event passed without a card or letter from June to commemorate it. She was devoted to her sons, treated her daughters-in-law as daughters, and celebrated equally the birth of each grandchild and great-grandchild. Her love of family and community defined her.
Services will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Mount Pleasant Mills or to the Alzheimer’s Association, https://www.alz.org/
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.