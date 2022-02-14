June Elizabeth (Swope) Stetler, 87, of Heather Court at Nottingham Village, Northumberland, passed away at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
She was born Oct. 27, 1934, in Northumberland County, to the late David E. and Mildred M. (Hummel) Swope. June was married to the late Robert G. “Bob” Stetler on Nov. 25, 1955, for more than 60 years. They were both longtime residents of Middleburg.
June graduated from Middleburg High School in 1952. After graduation, she worked briefly for the FBI in Washington, D.C. She also worked with Kline Motors of Beaver Springs and BZ Motors of Lewisburg. Later she enjoyed helping others file their taxes while working for H&R Block.
Devout in her faith and service to others, June was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Middleburg, Sharon Lutheran Church, Selinsgrove, and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Kreamer. She was a Past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, Lafayette Chapter 222 in Selinsgrove and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 266, Sunbury. June was also a Past High Priestess of the White Shrine of Jerusalem.
One of her favorite places to travel was Alaska. June and Bob traveled there several times with friends and family, including trips with all their children and grandchildren.
June is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, John R. and Roseann Stetler of Middleburg; her daughter and son-in-law, Susan J. and William H. “Tom” Sands IV of Sewickley; grandchildren, Dr. Allysa C. Adams and Dr. Joshua Rottman of Lancaster, Michael J. Stetler of Middleburg, Janelle C. Sands of Pittsburgh, and William H. Sands V of Sewickley; great-granddaughter, Sage Ember Adams of Lancaster; several nieces and nephews; and her kitties, Sasha and Miss Kitty.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Norman Swope; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Charles and Elizabeth Brouse of Selinsgrove; and son-in-law, William Mark Adams.
Friends and family will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Vickie Brown officiating.
Burial will follow in Glendale Cemetery, Middleburg.