June J. Adams, 80, of Herndon, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
She was born April 21, 1943, a daughter of the late Helen and Allen Miller. She was a member of David’s UCC, Hebe.
June had a love of dogs, flowers, gardening and jig saw puzzles.
June is survived by her husband, Jack Adams; daughter, Cindy (Dave) Long; son, Dale (Emily) Adams; brother, Clair “Butch” Miller; sister, Ruby Shaffer; five grandchildren, one stepgrandchild, two great-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Allen “Bus” Miller.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at the James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m.
Interment will take place in Saint Paul’s Cemetery, Urban.
James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, or to post a picture of June, visit www.reedfh.com.