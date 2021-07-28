June L. Barner, 82, of Liverpool Township, Millerstown, entered into eternal rest Monday, July 26, 2021, at her home.
She was born June 29, 1939, a daughter of the late Albert L. Barner and Alma “Pauline” (Goodling) Barner.
June was a graduate of Greenwood Joint High School. She retired in 1999 with 43 years of service from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of State Professional Licensing office in Harrisburg. June was a choir member of St. John (Barner’s) Lutheran Church. Her greatest enjoyment was attending yard sales and she was fabulous at gardening and yard work.
She is survived by her sisters, Shirley J. Barner, at home, Carol M. Hoffman and her husband Lawrence, of Evandale, and Karen “Suzy” Stahr and her husband Wade, of Evandale; and a great-nephew, Nicholas Stahr and his fiance’ Joelle Henry.
June was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Geraldine Barner, at birth.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 30, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at St. John (Barner’s) Lutheran Church, 5 Barner Road, Liverpool.
Burial will immediately follow in St. John (Barner’s) Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions in loving memory of June be made to St. John (Barner’s) Lutheran Church, 5 Barner Road, Liverpool, PA 17045.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 606 N. Front St., Liverpool, have been entrusted with the care and arrangements of Miss Barner.