June M. Nace, 89, Selinsgrove

June Margaret Nace, 89, formerly of Selinsgrove passed away at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Buffalo Valley Personal Care, Lewisburg, PA.
She was born on Oct. 4, 1933, in Norwich, England, the daughter of the late Donald and Ivy Page. On Sept. 10, 1955, she married the late John William Nace.
She retired from Susquehanna University Dining Service, Selinsgrove.
Surviving are four sons and daughter-in-laws, John S. and Patricia Nace, Selinsgrove; Michael B. and Peggy Nace, Selinsgrove, Paul C. Nace of Bournemouth England; and Matthew D. and Tina Nace, Winchester, Virginia; 11 grandchildren, Bryan and Tammy Ulrich, Tricia and Jason Koch, Cortlyn Nace, Michael Nace, Jack Nace, Joshua Nace, Rhianna Nace, Beth and David Cribb, Madeline and Peyton Palmer Nace, Matthew Nace; and five great grandchildren: Aaron Ulrich, Sarah Koch, Briella Riech, Finley and Case Cribb. She is also survived by one sister, Patricia Cater of Freethorpe, England and Tony Page of Hethersett, England.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Brian Page.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 10-11 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Dr., Selinsgrove followed by a mass of Christian burial at 11 with Father Joshua Cavender as celebrant.
Burial will be held in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.