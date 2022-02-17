June V. Klinger, 91, of Kratzerville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, with her family at her side.
Born May 1, 1930, in Hummels Wharf, June was the daughter of the late Charles F. and Bernice (Sechrist) Heimbach. She was a 1948 graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School and on June 6, 1953, she married her beloved husband, James Robert Klinger. They were married 44 years at his passing in 1997. June began her career at the First National Bank in Selinsgrove and she retired from Plaza House Furniture in 1995 after 30 years of employment as a bookkeeper.
June was a long-time member of Zion Lutheran Church in Kratzerville. She was a wonderful cook, who upon retirement took great joy in spending time with friends and being with the ladies of the church visiting the shut ins and baking cakes for various events. She taught Sunday school for many years. June loved sending thoughtful notes and cards to family and friends. Her family would often say that it was her “cards and cakes” ministry. She was an avid bird watcher! June kept detailed records of her visiting hummingbirds for over 30 years. She also loved her football; cheering every week for the Selinsgrove Seals, Penn State Nittany Lions, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Surviving are two sons and their spouses, Scott and Jan of Middleburg and Mike and Terri of Kratzerville; along with one daughter and her spouse, Beth and Don Miller of Pittsburgh. In addition, she is survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one brother and his wife, Charles “Sonny” and Shirley Heimbach.
June was dearly loved by her family, her friends and all who knew her, and she will be greatly missed. The family is very appreciative of the wonderful caregivers who were there to help with her care in her last years.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Kratzerville, with Pastor Rick White officiating. Visitors may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, and again from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church. Masks are required to attend the service.
Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Kratzerville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4298 Route 204, Selinsgrove, PA 17870 or the Alzheimer’s Association.