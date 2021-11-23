June V. Long, 93, of Dalmatia, and most recently residing at Watsontown Health and Rehab Center, passed away Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born in Rebuck, Nov. 11, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd and Lottie Irene (Feger) Fetter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene “Sam” Long in 1993.
She graduated from the Mahanoy Joint High School and worked at JB Shoe Factory in the stitching and fitting department.
She attended Himmel’s Church and was also a member of the Hickory Corners Fire Company.
June is survived by a brother, Ernest Brosius, of Harrisburg; a sister, Martha Stocking, of San Antonio, Texas; a stepson, Craig; a stepdaughter, Jean; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Fetter.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26, in Northumberland Memorial Park with Pastor Mark Mantz officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Himmel’s Church, 107 Covered Bridge Road, Dornsife, PA 17823.
