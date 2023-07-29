June V. Schieb, 93, Dornsife

June V. Scheib, 93, of Dornsife, Pa., went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 27, 2023, at Harrisburg Hospital. She entered into eternity joining her husband, Roger G. Scheib who passed before her in 2010.
She was born on May 31, 1930, at her family home in Dornsife, and was the daughter of Clarence and Goldie Troutman.
June had been employed at several factories in the area and then was a full-time homemaker. June attended church faithfully at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. She was a long time Sunday School teacher at St. Peter’s. June loved her family and the Lord.
She is survived by three children, Linda S. Boyer and her husband, Edward of Dornsife, Jeanette E. Matter and her husband, David of Williamstown, Richard G. Scheib and his wife, Denise of Herndon; six grandchildren, Michael R. Boyer, Devon N. Umholtz & husband Taylor, Jarred C. Matter and his wife Rachel, Morgan E. Matter, Lauren A. Scheib and Natalie S. Scheib; three great-grandchildren, Reagan O. Boyer, Aubrey J. Umholtz and Ainsley J. Umholtz. She is also survived by her sister Ruth A. Schaffer of Dornsife and her children Wendy J. Schaffer and Garvin C. Schaffer II. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Carol Connor and her husband Leonard of Salford, Pa. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence W. Troutman and his wife Effie, and her brother-in-law Garvin C. Schaffer.
June was a loving and caring person, kind to everyone and was an amazing mother and grandmother. Family was everything to her.
The family will be having a private graveside service for family officiated by Pastor Karis Hagen and a Memorial Service on Sept. 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. that will be open to the public to pay their respects. Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, Trevorton, is in charge of handling the funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting to make donations to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Red Cross, 235 Schwaben Creek Road, Dornsife, PA, 17823.