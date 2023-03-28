MANDATA — Grant Reinhold did double duty for the Indians as he recorded 10 strikeouts on the mound, and went 2-for-5 at the plate. Reinhold's two hits resulted in a double and a triple, he ran twice, and had a team-high 3 RBIs. Carson Kepner also ran twice on the day.
For Brayden Boyer, he gave the Eagles all three of their runs in the first, third, and fifth innings. Boyer's third hit resulted in a home run during the bottom of the fifth.
Juniata 10, Line Mountain 3
Juniata;301;510;0 — 10-11-0
Line Mountain;101;010;0 — 3-8-6
WP: Grant Reinhold. LP: Brayden Boyer.
Juniata: Carson Kepner 1-for-1, 2 runs; Luis Carabello 1-for-2, run; Reinhold 2-for-5, double, triple, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Thomas Howard 2-for-4, double, run, RBI; Louden Sheaffer 0-for-4, run, RBI; Seth Laub 2-for-2, run; Daniel Freed 2-for-4, RBI; Michael Baranello 1 run; Ian Yetter 1-for-3, triple, run.
Line Mountain: Boyer 3-for-3, double, triple, HR, 3 runs, RBI; Connor Hetrick 0-for-3, RBI; Braydon Snyder 1-for-3, RBI.