MANDATA — Regan Lowery scored a game-high four runs for the Indians during the TVL contest. Elizabeth Gaisior and Shalelyn Armstrong each had two runs. Gaisior and Cheyenne Kirk combined to record four of Juniata's five RBIs.
On the mound Gaisior allowed only two hits from the Eagles and struck out 19 hitters.
Juniata 13, Line Mountain 0
Juniata;221;210;5 — 13
L.Mountain;000;000;0 — 0
WP: Elizabeth Gaisior.
Juniata: Regan Lowery 1-for-3, 4 runs; Cheyenne Kirk 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Gaisior 3-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Alexea Frontz 1-for-4, run, RBI; Shalelyn Armstrong 1-for-5, 2 runs; Savannah Marshall 0-for-2, run; Sophia Smith 1-for-1, run; Riley Lyter 0-for-2, run; Addison Rutherford 1 run.