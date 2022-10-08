...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures between 33 and 36 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...All of Central Pennsylvania, including the Susquehanna
Valley, Northern Mountains and Laurel Highlands.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Near-ground freezing temperatures could kill
uncovered sensitive outdoor vegetation.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The frost will occur mainly in valley
locations. Some rural valley locations where the wind
diminishes to nearly calm could see temperatures as low as 30
to 32 degrees.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the
cold. Potted plants should be brought inside.
The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State
College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web
at weather.gov/ctp.
&&
Juniata 2, East Juniata 0
MIFFLINTOWN — Mylee Landis and Regan Lowery scored both of Juniata's goals as the Indians (8-6, 4-2) knock off the Tigers in TVL play. Landis assisted on Lowery's goal at the 15:46 mark of the first half.