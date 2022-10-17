MANDATA — Victory Frantz was responsible for all three of Juniata's goals in the game as she scored on two of them, and assisted on the other goal from Mariska Beward. With the win, the Indians improve to 9-7 overall and 5-3 in TVL play.
Addalyn Shingara scored the game's first goal for the Eagles (1-10, 0-5). The two schools will meet again on Thursday at Juniata.
Juniata 3, Line Mountain 1
First half
LM-Addalyn Shingara, 26:32; J-Victory Frantz, 22:10.
Second half
J-Frantz (Regan Lowey), 32:00; J-Mariska Beward (Frantz), 16:35.
Shots: J 17-4. Corners: J 1-0. Saves: Line Mountain 14 (Denelle Frye); Juniata 3 (Emma Arentz).