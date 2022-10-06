HALIFAX — Mylee Landis finished with three goals and an assist for Juniata (7-6, 3-2) in their TVL win over Halifax.
Mariska Beward scored the other two goals for the Indians. Amelia Smith contributed with two assists.
Natalynn Farhat scored both second half goals for the Wildcats.
Juniata 5, Halifax 2
First half
J-Mylee Landis (Regan Lowery), 16:20; J-Landis (Amelia Smith), 7:17; J-Mariska Beward (Landis), 2:19.
Second half
J-Beward (Smith), 21:52; H-Natalynn Farhat (Olivia Gainer), 18:12; J-Landis (Malaree Rusho), 1:56; H-Farhat (Zariah Krell), 1:23.
Shots: J 20-3. Corners: J 3-0. Saves: Halifax 13 (Mya Tobias); Juniata 3 (Emma Arentz).