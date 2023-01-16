MIFFLINTOWN — Ebel Gonzalez (14 points), Jasper Shepps (13), and Caleb Smith (11) scored in double figures in Juniata's blowout victory over Line Mountain. The trio each drained three triples as they combine to make nine of the Indians' (7-7, 4-4) 11 made 3-pointers in the game.
Bryce Smeltz lead the Eagles (5-11, 2-6) in scoring with nine points. Aiden Tressler scored eight points of his own.
Juniata 62, Line Mountain 36
Juniata (7-7) 62
Jasper Shepps 5 0-2 13; Caleb Smith 3 2-2 11; Bryce Rush 2 0-0 6; Ebel Gonzalez 5 1-1 14; Luis Caraballo 1 0-0 2; Elton Espitia 1 0-0 2; Wyatt Stoner 5 1-2 11; Seth Laub 1 1-2 3. Totals: 27 5-9 62.
3-point goals: Gonzalez 3, Shepps 3, Smith 3, Rush 2.
Did not score: Connor Neidig, Grant Reinhold.
Line Mountain (5-11) 36
Aiden Tressler 3 1-4 8; Chase Shutt 2 2-4 6; Joe Spang 1 1-2 3; Bryce Smeltz 3 3-4 9; Kaiden Maurer 1 0-0 2; Evan Swinehart 0 0-2 0; Logan Libby 1 1-3 3; Brandon Libby 0 1-2 1; Cameron Malafi 1 0-0 3; Kaden Derck 1 1-2 3. Totals: 13 11-23 36.
3-point goals: Malafi, Tressler.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Line Mtn.;11;5;5;15 — 36
Juniata;16;25;12;9 — 62