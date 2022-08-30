COCOLAMUS — Juniata Christian fell behind by two goals in the first 13 minutes of the game, but rallied to beat the Tigers in a battle of two schools separated by six minutes on Route 35.
Haley Hoffman and Sara Brackbill each scored for the Tigers, before Annika Martin scored twice, and Maddie Warner scored with 2:40 left in the first half to give the Lions, a 3-2 lead.
Addison Feltman tied the game with 31:32 left in the game, but Warner and Peyton Burd scored in a five-minute span midway through the half for a 5-3 lead.
Juniata Christian is now 3-0 with all three wins over public schools, scoring a combined 39 goals.
Juniata Christian 5, East Juniata 4
First half
EJ-Haley Hoffman (Sara Brackbill), 34:38; EJ-Brackbill (Addison Feltman), 27:29; JC-Annika Martin (Naomi Leitzel), 25:12; JC-Martin (Erin Sheaffer), 24:02; JC-Maddie Warner, 2:40.
Second half
EJ-Feltman (Brackbill), 31:32; JC-Warner (Sheaffer), 27:50; JC-Peyton Burd (Warner), 22:21; EJ-Heidi Hoffman, 3:05.
Shots: JC 16-14. Corners: EJ 3-2. Saves: East Juniata 11 (Elizabeth Hoffman); Juniata Christian 10 (Abby Warner).