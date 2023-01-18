HUNTINGDON — Susquehanna University men's basketball team had its five-game win streak come to an end Wednesday evening in a 66-53 setback at Juniata.
Juniata (12-4, 5-0 Landmark) led for much of the first 10 minutes before a lay-up by Brandon Lavitt gave SU a 14-12 lead. A three-pointer by Juniata's Tyler Lapetina would put the Eagles back on top minutes later, and a 9-2 run to end the first half gave the hosts a 34-25 lead at the break.
Sophomore Isaiah Oluajayi had his best game of the season, as he was 6-of-9 from the field to set new career-highs of 12 points and 10 rebounds in 26 minutes. Senior Quincy Haughton added nine points while Mitchell also finished with nine points and two rebounds as he made all but one of his field goals.
Juniata 66, Susquehanna 53
Susquehanna (8-8, 3-2) 53
Haugton 4-8 0-0 9; Egeonu 3-9 2-4 8; Rankine Jr. 3-10 0-0 7; Lavitt 2-7 1-3 5; Van Wagener 0-1 0-0 0; Olyajayi 6-9 0-0 12; Mitchell 4-5 1-1 9; Cieslak 1-5 0-0 2; Edwards 0-4 1-5 1; Salako 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 5-14 53.
Juniata (12-4, 5-0) 66
Lapetina 5-8 3-4 15; Husted 6-8 2-3 14; Conway 3-4 0-0 8; Hardy 1-6 3-8 5; Guidinger 1-3 3-4 5; Rigby 3-5 4-4 10; Ruggery 1-3 2-2 4; Eisenhart 1-4 0-0 3; Kioko 1-2 0-1 2; Bernarding 0-0 0-0 ; Montecalvo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-45 17-26 66.
Halftime: Juniata 34-25. 3-point goals: Susquehanna 2-13 (Haughton 1-2; Rankine Jr 1-5, Cieslak 0-3, Edward 0-3), Juniata 5-14 (Lapetina 2-3, Conway 2-3, Hardy 0-2, Ruggery 0-2, Eisenhart 1-3, Montecalvo 0-1). Rebounds: Susquehanna 34 (Olyajayi 10), Juniata 29 (Husted 9). Assists: Susquehanna 8 (Rankine 4), Juniata 16 (Lapetina, Conway, Guidinger 3).