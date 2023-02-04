Junior C. Kehler, 92, Kulpmont

Junior C. “Chup” Kehler, 92, formerly of Valley View, passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Serenity Gardens, Kulpmont.
He was born on Friday, Feb. 7, 1930, in Eldred Twp., a son of the late Cleaton L Kehler and the late Gertrude E (Hornberger) Kehler.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Chup was employed at Blyler, Masser, and Shermans Coal Companies, prior to his retirement. He also owned and operated Kehler’s Garage and Welding, Valley View.
He was a member of Friedens Lutheran Church, Hegins.
He was also a member of VFW Post 8237 and American Legion Post 575 Valley View, and the Tri-Valley Senior Citizens.
Chup enjoyed woodworking, traveling, going to picnics, watching James Bond and war movies, and spending time with his family.
His wife Marilyn M (Maurer) Kehler, passed away in 2014. He was also preceded in death by his parents; by three sisters, Jean Kehler, Esther Baum, and Betty Geiser; and by two brothers, Wesley Kehler and Ray Kehler.
He is survived by two sons, Rory S. Kehler and his wife Marie of Herndon and Robert L. Kehler and his companion Stephanie Lee of Owings Mills, MD; a daughter, Melissa G. Zimmerman and her husband Samuel of Pitman; eight grandchildren, Jennifer M. (Nick) Strauss, Scott A. (Tiff) Ramer, Angela M. (Matt) Sutton, Devon R. (Anna) Kehler, Garrett N. (Jessica) Kehler, Michael L. (Megan) Zimmerman, Charlie A Zimmerman, and Tricia K (Daniel) Fedor; four great-grandchildren, Carynne M. Zimmerman, Lorelei K. Zimmerman, Noah J. Zimmerman, and Oakley M. Sutton; a sister, Carol A. Hoy and her husband Carl of Valley View; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Friedens Lutheran Church, Hegins, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at 11 a.m., with Rev. Lee Diefenderfer officiating.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church.
Burial will be in Friedens Cemetery, Hegins.
Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Inc., Valley View, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.