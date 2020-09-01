Juno A. Troutman, 90, of Northumberland, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
Juno was born Jan. 17, 1930, in Halifax Township, a daughter of the late Edna (Hoffman) and Marlin Enders.
Juno attended school in the Halifax school district and was employed as a laborer working at Willits Shoe Company in Halifax and then at the former Spread Eagle Farms in Klingerstown.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran “Klinger’s” Church in Erdman.
She enjoyed baking and was known for her angel food cake and German chocolate cake with caramel icing. She also enjoyed cross-stitch, embroidery and family gatherings.
On Dec. 14, 1948, Juno married Guy “Johnny” Clifford Troutman who survives. Also surviving are a daughter, Linda S., wife of Harold Geise, of Watsontown; a son, Dennis L. Troutman, of Alabama; a sister, Shirley, wife of Darwin Erdman, of Lykens; a brother, Glenn, husband of Fay Enders, of Virginia; a granddaughter, Melanie L. Ottavio and her husband Tom, of Birdsboro; a grandson, Gabriel B. Geise of Boalsburg; and a great-granddaughter, Olivia L. Ottavio, of Birdsboro.
Private interment will be in Zion Lutheran “Klinger’s” Cemetery with Rev. Jonathan Jenkins officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran “Klinger’s” Church, c/o Klingerstown Lutheran Parish, 48 Main St., Klingerstown PA 17941.
The Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, Klingerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.