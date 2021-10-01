PAXINOS — Nathan William Weaver, 34, most recently of 1121 West Mountain Rd. in Paxinos was found guilty of sexual assault following a two-day trial, according to Clinton County District Attorney David A. Strouse.
Weaver was charged in 2019 after DNA testing found his DNA on the sexual assault examination kit that had been conducted on the victim in the case on the day of the assault. In November of 2020, Weaver had entered a no contest plea to one count of aggravated indecent assault. Prior to sentencing he filed a petition to withdraw his plea and he was found guilty at trial.
Weaver remains incarcerated pending sentencing on Jan. 10, 2022, and a determination by the court as to whether he should be classified as a Sexually Violent Predator pursuant to Megan's Law. He faces a maximum of up to 25 years in prison.
