Did you know that in 2021, our Pennsylvania state Senators are only scheduled to meet 41 days and our House Members 69 days? What are the odds that they will be in session if an emergency disaster occurs?
The proposed Constitutional Amendments Article III Section 9 and Article IV, take away the sitting governor’s power to act in a disaster emergency and places it in the hands of the General Assembly.
If approved the General Assembly would be required to pass new laws establishing the manner in which each type of disaster would be managed.
How rapidly can 253 people meet, agree on an action and pass a law?
Just doesn’t sound workable to me. Just say No.
Roberta Doyle,
Mackeyville