After two weeks of prosecution witnesses, Raymond Kraynak saw the writing on the wall. After years of continuances and delays, the former doctor, branded by the federal government as one of Pennsylvania’s most prolific prescribers of opioids, did the right thing.
His guilty plea on Thursday brought nearly four years of legal wrangling to an end.
There was never going to be a satisfying conclusion to this case. A federal indictment announced 45 months ago said that five of Kraynak’s patients — Rosalie Carls, 43, of Frackville; Andrew R. Kelley, 48, of Mahanoy City; Debra F. Horan, 56, of Elysburg; Mary Anne Langton, 55, of Mount Carmel, and Catherine Schrantz, 35, of Hellertown — died from overdoses due to Kraynak’s illegal, reckless, dangerous and unprecedented prescribing practices.
During testimony, it was reported seven other patients died under Kraynak’s care, ranging from 34 to 50 years old, all from the Coal Region.
The plea brings closure for those families, which is something. After all this time — Kraynak was originally charged in late 2017 — that is better than nothing.
It can never replace the void they feel.
“This brings comfort and satisfaction to the victims and their families, and they can put this behind them,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney William Behe. “The case was compelling and everything we expected it to be. I am pleased the public has been able to hear the entire scope of the case so there is no mystery or confusion about the prosecution.”
Kraynak will be sentenced at a later date in federal court. He likely faces 15 years in prison, a fine and probation to be determined, potential restitution to the victims and additional court fees and costs.
Other than Kraynak himself, no one knows for certain why the former Mount Carmel doctor entered a plea. It came after the prosecution rested on Wednesday and his attorney said it was “the best resolution for Dr. Kraynak that we could achieve based on the evidence,” said U.S. Assistant Public Defender Thomas Thorton. “It became clear to Dr. Kraynak that it was time to accept responsibility for what happened.
It was time for this tragic chapter to come to a close. Kraynak was at his dreadful worst as the opioid pandemic raged on. Dozens of Valley residents were dying each year from drug overdoses, too many of them fueled by Kraynak’s recklessness.
The Valley became a safer place the day Kraynak’s medical license was suspended. On Thursday, justice was finally served.
“NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.