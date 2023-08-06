A familiar pitch for donations is one that stresses our own potential vulnerability. I remember one time — several years ago — when I was asked to give money to help those who were homeless because we are all just one string of bad luck away from ending up on the streets. This approach requires empathy and seeing ourselves in others. But what if that approach has the opposite effect? What if I feel that I am unlikely to ever end up on the streets; or contract a disease that has been eradicated in my country; or if I do not know anyone who is oppressed and suffering?
At the heart of Jewish ethical thought is a phrase from the Hebrew Scriptures that translates into English as: “Justice, justice you shall pursue.” (Deuteronomy: 16:20) In the original Hebrew it reads: Tzedek, tzedek tirdof. For centuries, rabbinic commentators have speculated on the repetition of the word “justice” in this short phrase. Because the number of words are so few (only two unique words in the Hebrew,) they assumed that there must be something to be learned. They taught that the first use of the word justice refers to the overall concept people need to remember. Justice, followed by a command to pursue, means that it is essential for us to take an active part in ensuring justice in an unjust world.
In many Jewish homes and communal spaces, it is common to see a “tzedakkah box.” This is used to collect monetary donations that will be distributed among needy causes. Although it is likened to a collection box for charity, there is one difference. Whereas the word charity comes from the Latin caritas, care, and is related to the Greek word agape, or love, a tzedakkah box gets it name from the command for justice: tzedek.
The difference is not just semantic. You might give to charity when you are moved to do so. Perhaps you hear about a tragedy or emergent crisis that is especially upsetting and that moves you to donate money. Maybe you have a special connection to a disease, or a part of the world, or a certain population so you want to add your financial support to the cause. These are all wonderful reasons to give, and many organizations and even individuals can benefit from this kind of caring.
On the other hand, tzedakkah is about justice. We are required to pursue justice. You may give grudingly or you may give enthusiastically, it really does not matter in the end, because you are fulfilling an obligation. We are taught that we are responsible for pursuing justice in an unjust world. We are not taught that we only have to help when we have a personal investment in doing so. This challenges us to recognize the validity of others’ experiences and worldviews, not just our own. The pursuit of justice depends on that recognition.
Rabbi Nina H. Mandel leads Congregation Beth El in Sunbury.