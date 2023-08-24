Justin D. Aurand, 41, of Sunbury, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.
He was born Dec. 22, 1981, in Danville, a son of Henry S. and Naomi M. (Kuhns) Aurand, of Selinsgrove. Justin was a 2000 graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School and attended Penn Tech in Williamsport.
He was employed at the Dollar Tree and prior to that had worked for eight years at Weis Markets as a laboratory technician.
He was a member of the Recovery Church, Sunbury. Justin was very gifted musically with music being his life. He played in the Sunbury City Band and also for area churches.
Surviving in addition to his parents are a sister, Sandra Herb (Scott Boop); two brothers, Randy (Barbara) Aurand and Darren (Angela) Aurand; one niece and three nephews.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at the Mountain Road God's Missionary Church, Penns Creek followed by the funeral at 11 with the Rev. Brian Spangler and Rev. Stephen Aurand officiating.
Burial will be in the Mountain View Cemetery, Penns Creek.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.