Justin Riley Brosious, 23, of Sunbury passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at home.
He was born Aug. 8, 1997, in Danville, the son of Jason and Brenda Brosious of Sunbury.
He was a graduate of Shikellamy High School and was employed at A New Design Landscaping in Northumberland.
Justin will be remembered by his family and friends for his huge heart and great sense of humor.
Justin is survived by his parents; a brother, Lance Brosious of Park City, Montana; his paternal grandparents, Dean and Sharon Brosious; his maternal grandparents, George and Bonnie Stahl; his uncle, Brian Stahl; and numerous cousins. He also left behind his beloved bunny, Frank.
He was preceded in death by his uncle, Wade Brosious.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to United Lutheran Church, 167 Seven Points Road, Sunbury, PA 17801.
Justin will be laid to rest in the United Lutheran Church Cemetery. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.