Kafy Marie (Kline) Long, 71, of Millmont, beloved mother, grandmother and wife, passed away Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center with her loving and devoted husband by her side. Her death breaks a marriage union of more than 52 years.
Born Sept. 11, 1950, in Jackson Township, Snyder County, she was the daughter of the late Sarah (Maurer) and Elwood Kline. On April 25, 1969, she married Donald R. Long, who survives.
Kafy enjoyed tending her flower beds and gardening. She spent her summers canning the produce from her garden and helping on the family farm. Kafy was a devoted farm wife and worked alongside Donnie on the family farm. She was given the nickname “Meals on Wheels” because she would deliver lunch to Donnie and Rodney while they worked in the fields on her golf cart. She enjoyed making wine and sharing it with her family and friends. Kafy enjoyed hosting large gatherings of family and friends and cherished the memories that were made. She was adored by her two grandsons, Trey and Sean, who lovingly called her “Dee-Dee.” They relished in the experiences and fun they were able to have with “Dee-Dee” every summer on the farm. Many cherished memories were made. Kafy lived simply and surrounded herself with the important things in her life, her family and her friends. She showed kindness to all she interacted with and was always willing to help those she crossed paths with. You will never find a more beautiful soul.
In her early years, Kafy was employed at Par Knit, Mifflinburg. She then worked for the CSIU at the Laurelton Center, Sunbury activity center and for Mifflinburg School District. In 2016, after over 30 years, she retired from the Mifflinburg High School where she worked in the Life Skills Class as an Aide. She loved interacting with her students and taking them out into the community to help at local food banks, set up the Christkindl Market and assisted in various activities in the school. Kafy made many lifelong friends during the time she worked at the high school, and greatly cherished each and every one of them. Kafy also was very active in her church, Lincoln Chapel United Methodist Church. She was the President of the United Methodist Women for many years and oversaw many bazaars, cookbooks and mission activities. She also organized many turkey suppers and donut days. She also served as judge of elections for Hartleton borough. She was a member of the Gideon Auxiliary. Kafy was very active in serving her community.
Kafy is survived by her daughter, Sandra Witmer of Millmont, married to Shane Witmer; grandsons, Trey Witmer of Millmont and Sean Witmer of Millmont; daughter-in-law, Marcella Long of Selinsgrove: sister, McFalda Dorman of Winfield; and brother, John Kline of Selinsgrove.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Rodney Long; her sister, Shirley Ewig; and brother, Mardeen Kline.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at Lincoln Chapel United Methodist Church, Millmont, where the funeral will be held at 11 with Rev. Samantha McElwee officiating.
Interment will be in the Lincoln Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kafy's memory may be sent to Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.
