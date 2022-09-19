Kandi Kay (Miller) Renn, 66, of 23 Calvary Land, Danville, died at her home Sunday morning, Sept. 18, 2022, after an illness.
Born in Lock Haven on Nov. 2, 1955, she was a daughter of the late William and Bertha (Shumac) Miller. She was a 1973 graduate of Bucktail Area High School and also graduated from the former Williamsport Area Community College nursing program.
Kandi was last employed by the Department of Public Welfare office in Selinsgrove, where she was a manager, retiring in 2010. She was earlier employed at the former Laurelton State Center from 1976-1998.
Her hobbies were gardening, growing flowers, and crocheting. She especially enjoyed the time she spent with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Natasha Nicole Renn, on July 23, 1998; and her stepfather, Donald Rifenburgh.
Surviving are her husband, Harry F. Renn, with whom she celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary on May 1, 2022; a son, Thomas Renn and his companion Andrea Fradkin, of Danville; two grandchildren, Sutton Wren and Knox Wren; two brothers, Paul Miller and Thomas Miller and his wife Mary, of Sunbury; a sister, Barbara Snook, of Milton; two stepbrothers, Terry Rifenburgh, of Queens, N.Y., and Steven Rifenburgh, of N.Y.; two nieces, DiAnne Beiler, of Middleburg, and Sherry Houtz, of Mifflinburg.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Straub’s Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Roat-Kriner Funeral Home, 1133 Bloom Road, Danville.
