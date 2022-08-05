Karen Ann Martin, of Pinehurst, N.C., passed away July 26, 2022.
She was born Sept. 28, 1950, in Williamsport, Pa., to the late Nelson Robert Shaffer and Jeanne Elizabeth (Deewall) Shaffer. She was a 1972 graduate of Susquehanna University.
She and her husband, Henry, enjoyed traveling extensively together for many years.
She is survived by her stepson, John Martin of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; and a stepdaughter, Vicki Dorman (Neal) of Greensboro, N.C.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Martin, in 2021.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Liberty Hospice and to Pinehurst Nursing Center for the care and compassion they provided for Karen.
