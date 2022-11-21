Karen Anne McRae, 50, of Sunbury, passed unexpectedly of natural causes, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.
She was the daughter of Dorothy Dunbar and the late Wayne Longacre.
Karen was a 1990 graduate of Selinsgrove High School where she competed on the track team.
She enjoyed crocheting, reading, doing word puzzles and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy with her friends offering the correct answers.
In addition to her mother, Karen is survived by her daughter, Izabelle McRae of Sunbury; a brother, Eric Longacre of Georgia; stepmother, Sally Longacre of Freeburg; and stepfather, Thomas Dunbar of Sunbury.
Karen was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Longacre, and brothers, Donald and Robert Longacre.
A memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Victory Baptist Church, Hummels Wharf.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to David Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, PA 17801, to help defray the cost of her final expenses.