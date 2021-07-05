Karen D. Collins, 73, of Wolfe Boulevard., Watsontown, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born September 22, 1947, in Turbotville, she was the daughter of the late Byron K. and Edith A. (Dyer) Moser. On April 23, 1966, she married James W. Collins and they have celebrated 55 years of marriage.
She loved to garden and work outside. She took up fishing after retirement and much to her surprise out-fished her husband, Jim, on somedays. She loved traveling and enjoyed trips to Hawaii, Alaska, the Panama Canal, Mexico, Costa Rica, and many other places with a great group of friends. Most of all, she enjoyed her trips to Texas to see her daughter and son-in-law, and two wonderful grandsons, Bailey and Brennan.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Turbotville, the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #282, Watsontown, and past president of the former Turbotville Civic Club.
Surviving are her husband, James Collins, a daughter and son-in-law: Yvette V. and Tommy Bertrand, two grandsons: Bailey and Brennan Bertrand, all of Texas; a brother, Delroy Moser and his wife Nancy; and a sister, Jane M. Hart.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no viewing and a private graveside service will be held in Turbotville Cemetery.
“I wish everyone to enjoy the day and keep your glass half full at all times.”
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the Warrior Run Technology Department, C/O Greg Alico, 4800 Susquehanna Trail, Turbotville, PA 17772, or the Turbotville Community Hall Corp., PO Box 313 Turbotville, PA 17772.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville.