Karen J. Specht, 70, Middleburg

Karen J. Specht, 70, of Middleburg, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Emergency Room. She was the wife of the late Stanley R. Specht, who preceded her in death on Jan. 12, 2018.
Karen was born March 25, 1950, in Lewisburg, a daughter of Esther Mae (Foreman) Swineford of Selinsgrove and the late Robert Eugene Swineford.
She retired from Wood Mode, Inc., Kreamer and was previously employed at Beaver Shoe Factory, Beaver Springs.
Karen enjoyed attending flea markets, playing Scrabble, and collecting Native American figurines. She loved her cat “Kristy.”
In addition to her mother, Karen is survived by her two daughters and son-in-law, Pamela “Pam” and David I. Knepp of Beaver Springs and Brenda Lizaradi and her companion Steve Cook of Wilkes Barre; three grandchildren, Adam (Megan) Knepp, Heather (Matt) Butler and Cody Cook; a great-grandson, Hunter Burrows; a sister and brother-in-law, Vicki and Bill Hoke, and nieces and nephews.
Due to the social distancing requirements, face masks will be required to enter.
Friends and family are invited to the viewing on Friday, June 26, from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. from the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills with Pastor Terry Sheaffer officiating.
Burial will be in Globe Mills Cemetery, Middleburg.