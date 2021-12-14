Karen L. Stahl, 69, of Northumberland, entered eternal rest Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Oct. 31, 1952, in Sunbury, she was a daughter of the late George and Dorothy (Culp) Snyder.
After entering Shikellamy schools, Karen married the love of her life, Richard E. Stahl, on Nov. 22, 1969, sharing 52 years of marriage.
In addition to her husband, Karen is survived by her son, Rick and his wife Tina of Milton; grandchildren, Justin and companion Alexis, Cody and wife Leah, Kasey and husband Cody Millheim; great-grandchildren, Tripp, Jordan and Piper, all whom she adored.
She is also survived by sisters, Cindy (Carl) Milliron, Pamela (Buck) Diehl, and Maggie (Rich) Bogdan; and numerous nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and step-siblings.
She was preceded in death by brothers, George and Terry; stepmother, Ruth (Getz); in-laws, Calvin and Anna; sister-in-law, Sherry Clark; and brothers-in-law, Calvin and William.
Among Karen’s many loves was spending time with her family and listening to Elvis and the oldies.
Honoring Karen’s wishes, there will be no services.
Donations can be made to Knapper Clinic, 100 N. Academy Ave., Danville, PA 17822, or Geisinger Hospice, 74 Schoolhouse Road, Suite 104, Danville, PA 17821.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, Northumberland.