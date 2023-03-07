From Staff Reports
DANVILLE – Karen Murphy, Ph.D., RN, executive vice president and chief innovation and digital transformation officer at Geisinger, has been named to Modern Healthcare’s list of Top 25 Women Leaders.
The annual program acknowledges and honors women executives from all sectors of the healthcare industry for their contributions to care delivery improvement, health equity, policy and gender equity in healthcare leadership.
“I am honored and humbled to receive this recognition,” Murphy said. “Throughout my career, I’ve been fortunate to work with many others who are passionate about transforming healthcare. This recognition would not be possible without their collaboration and support.”
Murphy has worked to improve and transform healthcare delivery throughout her career in both the public and private sectors. Before joining Geisinger, she served as Pennsylvania’s secretary of health, addressing the most significant health issues facing the state, including the opioid epidemic. Prior to her role as secretary, she served as director of the State Innovation Models Initiative at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, leading a $990 million investment designed to accelerate healthcare innovation across the United States.
She previously served as president and chief executive officer of the Moses Taylor Health Care System in Scranton, and as founder and chief executive officer of Physicians Health Alliance, Inc., an integrated medical group practice within Moses Taylor.
She is the founding director of Geisinger’s Steele Institute for Health Innovation, working with teams in digital transformation, robotic process automation, machine learning, behavioral economics and data enterprise to develop solutions to improve overall health, patient experience, care delivery and affordability.