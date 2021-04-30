Karen Y. Baker, 60, of Beavertown, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born Aug. 3, 1960, in Lewistown, a daughter of the late Roy and Sylvia (Hoar) Dippery. She was married to Randy A. Baker who survives.
Karen attended high school in Lewistown.
In her spare time, she enjoyed tending to her many cats, painting and especially loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Eric and Angela Baker of Liverpool and Todd Maurer of Selinsgrove; three grandchildren, Nevin, Alyssa and Katelynn Baker; her mother-in-law, Carol Ann Parson; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Roy and Tammy Dippery and Robert and Linda Dippery; five sisters and brothers-in-law, Carol and Dean Barnaby, Julia and John Koontz, Diane and Joe Hvasta, Vicki and David Hyatt and Tina and Mike Benner.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Klose.
Services will be private.
Karen will be buried in Juniata Memorial Park Cemetery, Lewistown.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.