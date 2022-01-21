Karl Greiner Rohrbach, 90, of Cornwall, formerly of Selinsgrove, York, Lewisburg, and Sunbury, died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Cornwall Manor Retirement Community.
Born in Shamokin Dam, Snyder County, on May 12, 1931, to Reba Renae Greiner Rohrbach and Charles Stewart Rohrbach, Karl is survived by his wife Louise, to whom he was married on Dec. 27, 1953. He was a 1949 graduate of Sunbury High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Education in 1953 and Master of Science in Guidance in 1955 from Bucknell University. On Sept. 1, 1968, he was conferred the Doctor of Education degree by The Pennsylvania State University.
He began his career in Central Dauphin School District. The next year, he moved to Lewisburg schools. In the next seven years, he served as a mathematics teacher, guidance counselor and assistant high school principal. In 1961, he became Principal of North Hills Junior High School in Central York School District, and in 1970 was elected Assistant Superintendent of Central York. In 1972, Dr. Rohrbach began 19 years of service as Superintendent of Schools in the Selinsgrove Area School District.
After 38 1/2 years in his education career, Dr. Rohrbach began a second career in real estate sales. He worked with the Bowen Agency in Selinsgrove for 21 years and 3 1/2 years with Brownstone Real Estate in Lebanon County, Pa.
During his long careers, Dr. Rohrbach gave his time and talents to community and educational organizations including the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators, the Degenstein Foundation, United Way, Snyder County Penn State Extension Board, the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors, the Susquehanna Valley Association of Realtors, the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees, Kiwanis, Rotary, Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, 4-H, and the Cornwall Manor Residents Association.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Louise Marker Rohrbach; and three children, Linda Siegel (Thomas) of Lebanon, Laura Jensen (Steven) of Arlington, Va., and John (Alison) of Cary, Ill. Grandchildren are David (Jessica), Daniel, Rachel, and Samuel Siegel; Sarah and Emily Jensen; Ella and Joseph Rohrbach. He is also survived by two great-grandsons, Isaac and Michael Siegel; his brother-in-law, Harry R. Marker (Elizabeth) of Ligonier; one niece and one nephew, and numerous cousins.
He was predeceased by his sister, Relda Mae Rohrbach Scott; and his brother-in-law, John Hoppes Scott.
At the request of the deceased, there will be no services. Karl’s body has been donated for medical research through the Human Gifts Registry.
Please omit flowers.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Snyder County Library System, The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, The Pennsylvania State University, or Cornwall Manor Benevolent Care Fund.